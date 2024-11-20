Stones, glass bottles hurled and vehicles vandalized as group clash breaks out in Cuttack; 5 injured

Cuttack: Acute tension prevailed in the Pattapola area of Cuttack City this evening after a clash broke out between two groups which left at least five people injured.

Sources said that a heated argument took place between the two groups allegedly over parking of bikes. However, it turned uglier after they started pelting stones and glass bottles at each other, which left at least five of them injured. Some vehicles also were damaged due to the group fight, added the sources.

Soon, a team of cops led by DCP Jagmohan Meena rushed the spot and brought the situation under control. Speaking about the incident, the DCP said, “From prima facie, we knew that the group fight took place following a minor accident on the road in the area. However, we with all the available police force reached here immediately after getting information about the incident. The situation became normal within 10 to 15 minutes after we responded and the roads are now being cleaned to remove the stones and glass pieces.”

“We will call for a meeting of the peace committee and take all possible action to avoid re-occurrence of such group fight further,” the DCP added.

This is not the first time that the group fight has taken place in the area, said sources adding that earlier, such incident had occurred there during the Durga Puja immersion processions last month.