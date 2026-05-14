Stern Guideline likely to come on use of govt vehicles in Odisha to curb fuel consumption, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is likely to come up with a strict set of guidelines on the use of government vehicles aimed at reducing fuel consumption and cutting administrative costs, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Garg said new rules are in discussions to bring discipline in the use of official vehicles and regulate fuel expenditure across departments.

“The government is going to take some important steps to reduce fuel consumption in the state and adopt cost-saving measures at the administrative level,” she said.

Key measures under consideration:

Curbs on vehicle use: There will be restrictions on the use of government vehicles, with non-essential use to be stopped completely. Use may be permitted only for urgent official work. Fuel expenditure cap: A monthly fuel expenditure limit will be fixed for each department and officer to check excess consumption. Pool-vehicle system: Instead of individual vehicles, a pool-vehicle or collective transport system may be made mandatory for officers. Work-from-home, staggered hours: To ease traffic and save fuel, guidelines may include ‘work from home’ for a few days or fixing periodic office hours. Tour restrictions: Temporary restrictions may be imposed on non-essential official tours and field visits. Push for public, green transport: Employees at the Secretariat and other government offices will be encouraged to use buses, cycles, or e-vehicles for commuting.

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Garg added that the Chief Minister’s security convoy has already seen a drastic reduction in vehicles. Ministers and senior officials may also be advised to use fuel-economic vehicles instead of luxury cars.

To ensure compliance, a special monitoring team will be formed, and action will be taken against violators of the new norms, she said.

The proposed measures come amid a state-wide push for energy conservation and follow the recent appeal by the PM to cut dependence on imported fuel.

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