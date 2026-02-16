State economy poised for major economic leap, Bhubaneswar to emerge as IT hub

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set for significant economic transformation, with plans to reshape Bhubaneswar into a world-class Information Technology (IT) hub at its center, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

While speaking to the newsmen, Majhi said that the central government has allocated Rs 5,000 crores for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) project. Under this, an Economic Region is proposed integrating four critical urban centres: Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Paradeep, along with the greater Bhubaneswar region.

The union budget will provide funding for infrastructure development, improved connectivity between the four cities, and to create an ecosystem conducive to large-scale investment.

The Smart City mission with semiconductor manufacturing and other high-tech industries will make the state’s economy more resilient and dynamic, ensuring Odisha plays a pivotal role in the national economy.

