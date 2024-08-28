Startup Odisha Executive Chairman Omkar Rai asked to return excess salary to the tune of Rs 9.22 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The State Government today asked Startup Odisha Executive Chairman Omkar Rai to return excess salary to the tune of Rs 9.22 lakh.

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) department issued a letter to Rai in this regard while rectifying his monthly salary and re-fixing it.

In modification to the MSME Department Office Order No. MSME-S&I-MISC-0056-2018/3982 dated 09.06.2022, the monthly pay of Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman in Startup Odisha is rectified as per clarification received from Finance Department and re-fixed as given below:

He is entitled to draw a fixed monthly pay of Rs 2,11,800 minus his basic pension. Dr Omkar Rai is entitled to get the D.A prescribed by the Govt. of Odisha from time to time considering the basic pay of Rs 2,11,800.

The amount to be recovered after re-fixation from the monthly salary from April-2022 to July-2024 of Dr. Rai is Rs 3,59,040.

A sum of Rs 1,42,718.40 is to be recovered from Dr. Rai towards excess payment of DA from April-2022 to July-2024.

A sum of Rs 4,20,772 is to be recovered from Dr. Rai towards the less deduction of pension from salary from April-2022 to July-2024.

In view of the above, it is directed to rec over the excess payment made by Startup Odisha in favour of Dr. Rai. A total sum of Rs 9,22,530.40 shall be recovered in suitable installments under intimation to MSME Department.