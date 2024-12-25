Stars shone and jingles sung as Kandhamal district in Odisha celebrates Christmas

Kandhamal: The festive fervour for Christmas today has gripped the people of Kandhamal district. It is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. The different churches in the district have been decorated for Christmas celebrations today.

The Baptist and Catholic churches in Baliguda of Kandhamal district are all set for Christmas celebrations. The churches are dazzling with colourful lights. The Christmas tree, cow shed and churches have been decorated with colourful lights and stars.

To maintain the law and order situation in the district police force has been deployed in the district. The Christians in Kandhamal have decked up their houses with floral designs, colourful lights. For Christmas celebrations, they have baked cakes, cookies and are dressed in the best of their clothes. As they sing jingles to welcome Jesus Christ, they send messages of peace and happiness. They also exchange presents with their families.

However, not only the gifts, but also the reason of attraction is the Christmas tree and Santa Claus. The Christmas is celebrated with great pomp and show by the Christian community.