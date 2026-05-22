Star Air Relaunches Flights Linking Hyderabad, Jharsuguda & Bhubaneswar

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Star Air, part of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, just announced it’s bringing back direct flights connecting Hyderabad, Jharsuguda, and Bhubaneswar. They’re rolling out six flights a week on this route, To reinforce their regional presence and to make travel and trade between South and East India much smoother, especially between Telangana and Odisha.

The new flights are set to give a big push to business, tourism, and overall regional development. Cutting down travel time always helps, but here, it connects Hyderabad’s tech and commercial scene with Jharsuguda’s industries and Bhubaneswar’s growing market and tourism spots. According to Capt Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, the route is far more than a simple flight connection; it acts as a strategic link for commerce and opportunity that will enable quicker business dealings, attract new investments, and support the local communities driving India’s next phase of regional growth.

Flight routes:

Flight S5 226 (Hyderabad to Jharsuguda): Departs at 08:40 and arrives at 10:25.

Flight S5 605 (Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar): Departs at 11:10 and arrives at 12:00.

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Flight S5 226/605 (Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar via Jharsuguda): Departs at 08:40 and arrives at 12:00.

Flight S5 606 (Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda): Departs at 12:30 and arrives at 13:20.

Flight S5 227 (Jharsuguda to Hyderabad): Departs at 13:50 and arrives at 15:35.

Flight S5 606/227 (Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad via Jharsuguda): Departs at 12:30 and arrives at 15:35.