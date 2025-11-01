Star Air flight suffers technical fault after suspected bird hit at Jharsuguda airport
Jharsuguda: A Star Air aircraft bound (S-5229) for Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda has been grounded at Veer Surendra Sai Airport on Thursday evening due to technical glitch in one of its engines.
The aircraft carrying 70 passengers had taken off from Lucknow and landed safely at Jharsuguda airport. However, technicians and engineers detected a problem with the propeller.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a bird strike might have caused the issue, although this has not been confirmed. The incident is under investigation.
