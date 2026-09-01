Star Air Expands Odisha Network With Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda Flights

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Odisha’s air connectivity is set for a fresh expansion, with Star Air adding 24 weekly flights from September 4, 2026. The move will bring a direct Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar connection and restore flights between Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda.

The new services will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesday. Flights will run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving passengers more options for travel between Telangana and Odisha and within the state itself.

The connection is expected to serve a mix of passengers, including professionals, students, families and tourists. Travellers arriving in Bhubaneswar can also reach major destinations such as Puri and the Jagannath Temple, along with the Sun Temple in Konark.

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Jharsuguda link makes a comeback

Star Air will also reinstate its Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda service, restoring a direct air connection between the state capital and western Odisha.

The route links Bhubaneswar with Jharsuguda and the wider Sambalpur region, which has both industrial and tourism importance. The connectivity will provide easier access to destinations such as the Samaleswari Temple, Huma and Hirakud Dam.

Jharsuguda Airport is an important aviation gateway for Sambalpur and nearby districts. The additional service is expected to facilitate business travel, tourism and trade while supporting economic activity across western Odisha.