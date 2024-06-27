Standard 9 student critical in Mo Bus accident in Salepur of Odisha

Salepur: In a tragic incident, a student studying in standard nine met with an accident with a Mo Bus in Cuttack district of Odisha. The student was walking on the road when a Mo Bus came and dashed against him.

According to reports, the Mo Bus came and hit the student. The student was seriously injured with a broken leg and hand. Such an accident occurred near Salepur Sisua market in Cuttack district.

In the collision with the Mo Bus, it was found that the student was dragged about 15 meters along with his bicycle. The student has been identified as the son of Amulya Chattoi. He was studying in standard nine. The boy was immediately rescued in critical condition and taken to Salepur Medical Center first. From there, the student was sent to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

There has been tension at the scene of the Mo bus accident. The locals have detained the bus driver and conductor and informed the police. Even when the police reached the spot, the driver and conductor were not released. People have demanded that the higher authorities should reach the spot and take strict action. Local people blocked the road for some time regarding this incident. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.