Stampede-like situation witnessed amid intense pushing and shoving at Bali Yatra last night, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: A stampede-like situation was witnessed at the Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack of Odisha yesterday night amid intense pushing and shoving during the live musical performance by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The historic Cuttack Bali Yatra came to end yesterday. However, on the final day yesterday night a stampede like situation took place.

A live program by Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal at the Vaishnav Pani stage during the closing ceremony turned chaotic. A stampede-like situation arose due to the large crowd.

Thousands of people gathered near the barricades, causing a surge. As a result, five people were injured. The police used force at some places to control the crowd, as people broke the barricades at two points, trying to get closer to the stage.

Advertisement

Three people fell unconscious and were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital by ambulance.

The Police Commissioner stated that the huge crowd caused difficulties. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to prevent similar incidents at future events.