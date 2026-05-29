Stakeholder consultation held for Bhubaneswar’s proposed New City master plan

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Bhubaneswar: A stakeholder consultation and kick-off meeting for the preparation of the master plan of the proposed New City in Bhubaneswar was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee at Kharvel Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The master plan is being prepared by Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Private Ltd, Singapore, while a market feasibility study for the ambitious urban development project has already been conducted with the assistance of global consultancy firm JLL.

Vice-Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Chanchal Rana, representatives of SJI and JLL, along with officials from departments including Forest, Works, IT, and Industries, attended the meeting.

The Odisha State Cabinet had granted in-principle approval to the “New City Development” scheme in September 2025. The proposed project envisions the creation of a modern, inclusive, and sustainable urban hub within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA).

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Spread across nearly 800 acres in Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur mouzas, the project is planned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with Odisha’s long-term vision of “Vikshit Odisha 2036.”

Usha Padhee said the New City would be developed as a transit-oriented urban centre with integrated land use, efficient public transport, reduced travel distances, and housing options for all income groups.

The city is also proposed to feature advanced infrastructure such as MICE facilities, innovation-driven plug-and-play hubs, data management centres, central forest parks, gateway plazas, and extensive public spaces aimed at promoting community engagement and sustainable urban living.

BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana informed that more stakeholder consultations involving local representatives and sectors such as hospitality, real estate, and transport would be conducted in the coming months. He added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be completed within nine months.