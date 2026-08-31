Srimandir Ratna Bhandar inventory process resumes from today

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Puri: The next phase of counting and verification of valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will start today, from August 31 and continue for two days on September 1.

The exercise will be undertaken on the guidelines approved by the Odisha government as it focuses on continuation of the temple’s daily rituals along with the counting process.

As per reports, the counting will take place from approximately 4 PM. Until the evening Dhupa ritual concludes. During this period, devotees will not be allowed to have darshan from the Bhitar Katha. They will be able to have darshan of the deities only from the Bahar Katha.

The counting process, however, will not affect the daily rituals of the Lord and other deities.

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Restrictions have been put in place as part of security arrangements during the two-day counting process. Devotees will have to follow the revised darshan arrangements during the specified hours, added reports.

Counting of the ornaments and other valuables preserved in the Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple began on March 25, 2025 on the basis of guidelines approved by the state government.

So far, counting was completed in a few phases for 78 hours and 3 minutes. This year counting did not take place because of the Rath Yatra and other extensive rituals that were performed at the temple.