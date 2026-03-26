Sri Lanka’s tour of India: Cuttack Barabati Stadium to host T20I

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Cuttack: The iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack of Odisha will host a T20 International (T20I) match between India and Sri Lanka, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

As per the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) international home season 2026-27 unveiled by the BCCI today, Sri Lanka will play a total of three T20 matches during their tour of India and the second one will be held at Cuttack Barabati Stadium at 7 PM on December 24, 2026 (Thursday) while the first match at Rajkot on December 22 and third match at Pune on December 27.

Apart from the T20I series, India will also host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising as many as three ODIs which will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad respectively on December 13, December 16 and December 19.

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Meanwhile, the latest announcement of BCCI has made the cricket lovers especially of Odisha happy as they will get yet another opportunity to watch the match physically live at the Barabati Stadium.

It is to be noted here that the last T20I match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was held on December 9, 2025, where India defeated South Africa by 101 runs.