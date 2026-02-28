Sri Jagannath Temple inauguration ceremony underway, hundreds of devotees join in

Advertisement

Pipili: A new Lord Jagannath temple is being established in Khordha district, Odisha. The temple inauguration is underway at Bhanragarh village in Balipatna area of the district.

During the last Nabakalevara ceremony of Puri’s famous Lord Jagannath temple, a neem tree was identified here. The Mahaprabhu’s Daitapati servitors had considered it for Daru (the wood used for idol-making), but though it wasn’t selected, they suggested it be worshipped. Since then, villagers have worshipped it, and they’ve finally built a Jagannath temple.

The temple was built with help from many devotees over time, and everyone’s participating in the inauguration ceremony. Mahaprabhu, Bada Thakur, and sister Subhadra are installed in the new temple, along with Patitapabana, Maa Lakshmi, Vimala, and Ganesha idols. A snana mandap has been built for Mahaprabhu’s bathing. The villagers plan to build Andan Bazaar next.

The inauguration ceremony began after years of construction, and everyone’s feeling devout. The chanting of Lord Jagannath’s name, accompanied by mridangam and khol jhanjar, is creating a spiritual atmosphere. Hundreds of devotees have gathered, and Veda mantras are being recited. Installing the Chaturdhamurti idol with Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath has removed years of waiting and difficulties for devotees.