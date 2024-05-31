SRC issues precautionary measures for the ongoing heatwave in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued precautionary measures for the ongoing heatwave in Odisha on Friday. The IMD, Bhubaneswar has intimated that 19 stations in Odisha shall experience heatwave.

The 19 places are as follows: Jharsuguda, Titlagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir, Hirakud, Rourkela, Nuapada, Boudh, Sundargarh, Phulbani, Angul, Talcher, Keonjhar, Paralakhemundi and Rayagada) recorded highest day temperature above 40°C and the heat wave situation may continue for next five days.

Heat is major health concern for general public exposed to it and vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly, pregnant women and sick people).

It is advised to public to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 11.00 AM -3.00 PM).

Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

Wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.

Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional

attention.

Please do miking advising people on heat wave precautions. Keep hospitals in readiness. Advise no work during 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

Ask all buses to carry drinking water, ORS and ice cubes with them. Ask people to use shoes, chappals and umbrella and carry water and all other measures.

As on date five sunstroke deaths have been confirmed in Balasore-1, Dhenkanal-1, Mayurbhanj-1, Sonepur-1 and Bolangir-1. Sundargarh reported alleged sunstroke death of 12 cases and postmortem is being conducted after that cause of the death shall be ascertained. Jharsuguda reported alleged sunstroke death of six cases and Post Mortem is being conducted after that cause of the death shall be ascertained.

