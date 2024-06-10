SRC issues advisory for heatwave conditions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha has issued an advisory to the district collectors following heatwave prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IIMD has forecasted that there is gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2 degree Celcius during the next 5 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Heatwave conditions along with hot and humid conditions likely to prevail in many places across the State during the next 5 days.
Taking a serious note of the weather department’s heatwave prediction, Padmanav Behera, the Additional Special Relief Commissioner wrote a letter to the district collectors of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh and Nuapada and requested them to take the following precautionary measures at their level to face any eventuality:
- Please do miking advising people on heat-wave precautions, keep hospital in readiness and advise workers not to work in the open sunlight from 11 AM to 3 PM.
- Public to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 11 AM to 3 PM).
- Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
- Wear light weight, light coloured loose cotton clothes.
- Cover your head, use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
- Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (water rise) sugarcane juice, lemon water, butte milk etc. to dehydrate the body.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of day.
- Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Pregnant workers and workers with medical condition should be given additional attention.