SRC issues advisory for heatwave conditions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha has issued an advisory to the district collectors following heatwave prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IIMD has forecasted that there is gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2 degree Celcius during the next 5 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Heatwave conditions along with hot and humid conditions likely to prevail in many places across the State during the next 5 days.

Taking a serious note of the weather department’s heatwave prediction, Padmanav Behera, the Additional Special Relief Commissioner wrote a letter to the district collectors of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh and Nuapada and requested them to take the following precautionary measures at their level to face any eventuality: