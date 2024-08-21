Spurious liquor case Ganjam: 1 dead and 2 still in ICU

Ganjam: As a recent development in the spurious liquor case in Ganjam district of Odisha, one person has died and two are still critical and admitted to ICU. It is further worth mentioning that as many as 13 are still hospitalized, said reports in this regard on Wednesday.

Further, in the spurious liquor case in Ganjam district of Odisha, as many as five people have been arrested. According to reports, the excise department and the police conducted a joint raid in this connection. While the excise department arrested one person, the police arrested four.

According to reports on August 20, as much as 55 liters of country liquor has been seized in the raid. In the tragic incident, as many as 17 people have fallen sick due to consumption of spurious liquor in Ganjam, said reports on Tuesday. It has been allegedly that they have fallen sick after drinking country made liquor that was allegedly badly fermented.

It has been alleged that 17 people fell seriously ill after drinking country liquor Moundpur village under K. Nuaga police station limits in Chikiti block of Ganjam district. All the affected persons belong to Jenapur village.

All the people have been admitted to Chikiti Medical Centre. Among them, the condition of five people is said to be critical and they have been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. There have reported severe vomiting. It is worth mentioning here that, there are rumors that this incident happened due to il-fermented liquor, the reason however is still unclear.

The excise department has reached the spot after receiving the information and is conducting searches in the villages of Moundpur, Jainapur, Karbalua. No one has been arrested in this incident. On the other hand, Chikiti MLA went to Medical Center to review the situation. The police are investigating the case further. The real reason will be known after investigation. Detailed reports awaited.