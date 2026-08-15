Sports teacher dies, three students critical after electrocution during Independence day celebrations in Baleshwar

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Soro: A sports teacher died and three students sustained critical injuries after they were electrocuted during Independence day celebrations at school in Simulia of Baleshwar district.

The deceased has been identified as Priyabrata Behera of Jaleswar area. He was working as a physical education teacher at the school.

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According to reports, the incident took place at 8 am when there were preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony underway at the school on the occasion of Independence Day. Behera was carrying an iron pipe to install it as a flagpole for the Independence Day ceremony. The pipe reportedly came into contact with an overhead electricity wire, resulting in an electric shock.

As a result, a teacher and three students sustained serious injuries due to electric shock. Behera sustained critical injuries and was initially rushed to a hospital in Bhadrak for treatment. However, doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival.

Also Read: Class X Student Dies Of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag After Republic Day Celebrations