Speeding truck crushes woman to death in Bhubaneswar’s Palasuni, locals protest

Bhubaneswar: A speeding truck crushed a woman to death in an accident at the Palasuni square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The accident occurred while the woman was crossing the road.

The truck driver fled the scene after committing the accident. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. Following the incident, locals staged a protest on the road and created a ruckus.

The agitating protestors demanded to build a foot overbridge at the square as it is a very busy road. Locals have been demanding the foot overbridge for a long time from now which has been falling to deaf ears. Cuttack-Bhubaneswar road blockade can be seen due to the accident from Palasuni to Pahala.

