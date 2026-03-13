Special Relief Commissioner issues advisory as IMD predicts weather warnings for five days

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary to Odisha government today issued an advisory as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted weather warnings for five days.

The weather department also issued yellow warnings for the weather activities for five days.

DAY-1: Valid from 8.30 AM of March 14:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition likely to prevail one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of March 14 to 8.30 AM of March 15:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition likely to prevail one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

DAY-3: Valid from 8.30 AM of March 15 to 8.30 AM of March 16:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

DAY-4: Valid from 8.30 AM of March 16 to 8.30 AM of March 17:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Khordha, Jajpur Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak.

DAY-5: Valid from 8.30 AM of March 17 to 8.30 AM of March 18:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

IMD has issued yellow warning in respect of the above districts.

Taking a serious note of IMD’s weather warning, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued the following advisories:

Districts under yellow warning have been asked to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

People of the concerned districts also have been advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

The concerned officials also have be ordered to submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning and rainfall immediately for information of the government.