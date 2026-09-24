Special Patrolling In Sambalpur for Festive Season: Police Tighten Security Ahead Of Durga Puja

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Sambalpur: Keeping the festive season in view, Sambalpur Police has launched special patrolling across the city. The move aims to maintain law and order and ensure public safety ahead of Durga Puja.

According to information, 8 police stations under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area have been divided into 4 zones. Police movement in each zone will be made more organized. As many as 32 police personnel on 16 bikes will patrol different areas.

Special focus will be on sensitive areas of the city, various localities, intersections and narrow lanes. Crowd and traffic increase during the festive season, and to prevent any untoward incident, police have started advance preparations.

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A large turnout is expected at pandals and other key locations during Durga Puja. Security arrangements will be further strengthened and suspicious activities will be kept under watch.

This special patrolling arrangement by Sambalpur Police will continue to ensure that people can participate in puja and festivities safely.