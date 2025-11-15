Special OTET-2025 Results Declared, 66.50% Pass Percentage

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (Special OTET)-2025 were declared by board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Saturday.

The Special OTET-2025 examination recorded a pass percentage of 66.50%. In Paper-I, 12,988 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 47.17%. In Paper-II, 35,165 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 78.35%.

A total of 75,403 candidates had registered for Paper I and II of the Special OTET, of which 72,413 appeared. Out of them, 48,153 candidates successfully qualified.

“The result is available in the Board’s website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 1.00 PM onwards. The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the Board’s website on payment of fees from 15/11/2025 (4 PM onwards) till 15/01/2026 midnight. The candidates who have not qualified in the examination can download their OMR Answer Sheets from the same website which will be available till 22/11/2025 from today 4 PM”, read the notification issued by the board.