Special Darshan Facility for Elderly, Differently-Abled Devotees at Puri Srimandir

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Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is making special arrangements at the North Gate of Srimandir in Puri to facilitate hassle-free darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

As part of the initiative, construction of a ramp and railings from the North Gate Gumuta to the Kurma Bedha has already been completed. Specially trained volunteers will also be deployed to assist elderly and differently-abled devotees during their visit to the temple.

The volunteers will help devotees reach the Natamandap or Jagamohan for darshan.

According to Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the temple administration is developing an online platform and a dedicated mobile application through which eligible devotees can avail themselves of the facility.

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During the initial trial phase, the facility will be available to 50 elderly and differently-abled devotees every day through online registration and the mobile application.

A meeting chaired by the Odisha Governor also discussed the possibility of engaging trained volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society and St John Ambulance for the initiative. The Chief Administrator has written to the Puri Collector, who is also the chairman of the District Red Cross Society, seeking the required number of trained volunteers.

Padhee said ensuring smooth and convenient darshan of the deities for all devotees remains a priority of the temple administration.

Meanwhile, the Shree Gundicha Temple was opened to the public on Wednesday, September 30. The temple administration, district administration and police have made necessary arrangements to ensure convenient and orderly darshan for devotees.

Special facilities have also been put in place at the Gundicha Temple for elderly and differently-abled devotees. These include free darshan facilities, wheelchairs, volunteers and a ramp at the Natamandap.