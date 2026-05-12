Southwest Monsoon Likely to Arrive in Andaman by May 20: IMD, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The path for the southwest monsoon’s arrival is now clear, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting its onset over the Andaman Sea by May 20.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is expected to enter Indian territory on time this year. It is likely to arrive over the Andaman Sea, parts of the south Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 20.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon will strengthen between May 14 and May 20, leading to an increase in rainfall. This will create favorable conditions for the monsoon’s onset.

As per the Global Forecast System (GFS) model, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal around May 14–15, which will help advance the monsoon. Thunderstorms and rain have already begun in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman Islands.

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After touching the Andamans, the monsoon will advance towards Kerala. It usually reaches the Kerala coast around June 1. If the low-pressure system develops quickly, the monsoon could arrive in some areas before May 20.

The timely onset is considered good news for farmers and the general public in Odisha.

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