Sound free firecrackers to be used this Ravan Podi in Cuttack: Orissa HC

Bhubaneswar: There will be no firecracker competition in Cuttack during Ravan Podi this year. The High Court has ordered to stop the competition. Only environmentally friendly light emitting crackers shall be used.

A proposal had been made by the advocate committee for the use of only light emitting firecrackers. All arrangements will be made in the lower sand field near Mahanadi banks. The Court has ordered to make all arrangements by October 10. The High Court has ordered the district administration in this regard.

Similarly, the High Court said, DJ will be allowed to be played at a low volume during visarjan. The sound shall be kept within 65 decibels so as not to harm others.

To avoid any disruption in the law and order situation, many strict restrictions have been prescribed that are to be followed during idol immersion procession after Dussehra in Cuttack of Odisha.

As per reports, even youths are not allowed to dance during the procession by waving handkerchief or ‘gamuchha’. Similarly, the police administration have completely banned the dancing of women in the procession.

Cuttack Rural Police issued the restrictions for upcoming Durga Puja and Bhasani (idol immersion procession) in Cuttack. It has been said that normally law and order situations erupt during Cuttack Dussehra Bhasani processions. For this, the district administration and the police administration have taken measures.

Such a decision has been taken in the preparation meeting of Sharadiya Durga Puja organized in the conference room of Cuttack District Collector recently. Cuttack District Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, senior officers of Cuttack Rural Police along with president and secretaries of various puja committees were present in this meeting.

