Soumya Ranjan Swain brutal murder main accused Binod Kumar Behera arrested

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Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested Binod Kumar Behera, the main accused of the Soumya Ranjan Swain brutal murder case.

As informed by the Crime Brach, based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, the main accused, Binod Kumar Behera of Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar was apprehended from Indupur Kendrapara district last night.

Investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused persons in assaulting the deceased, informed the Crime Brach.

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So far, a total of 16 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the CID CB Police Station Case No.06/2026 dtd. 09.05.2026 arising out of Balianta PS Case No. 221 of 2026 U/s. 103(1)/3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident.