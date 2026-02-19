Soro Tahasildar Daitari Mallik lands in Vigilance net while taking bribe

Advertisement

Balasore: Daitari Mallik, the Tahasildar of Soro in Balasore district along with Dayanidhi Jena (private person) landed in Odisha Vigilance net while taking bribe.

According to reports, the Tahasildar and the private person were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe Rs 40,000 from a truck owner to facilitate release of his 5 detained trucks laden with stones.

Tahasildar Mallik had detained five trucks laden with minor minerals since 11.02.2026. He demanded bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the truck owner to not hand over those trucks to mining department for levy of heavy penalty against him, and to facilitate release of the same.

When the truck owner expressed his inability to pay such a huge bribe of Rs 1 lakh, Mallik reduced the bribe amount to Rs 40,000 on negotiation. Following this, the truck owner reported the matter to vigilance authorities.

Today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Mallik while taking bribe through his associate Jena. The entire bribe money has been recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations connected to the Tahasildar from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Balasaore Vigilance PS Case No 05/2026, U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused duo.

