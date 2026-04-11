Scorching heat to hit Odisha from today; Yellow warning issued for heatwave for 11 districts

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​Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature might increase, bringing in high heat across Odisha from today.

As the influence of the kalbaisakhi subsides, the temperature has started to soar in the state.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heat wave and humidity for 11 districts of the state for today.

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According to weather prediction, the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore will experience highe heat and humidity. For his, a ywllow warning has been issued for the above mentioned districts.

From today, the temperature may increase by about 4 to 6 degrees. Unbearable heat will be experienced in various places from the 12th to the 14th. The mercury is predicted to touch 40 degrees in Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalur and Jharsuguda. Similarly, the regional meteorological center has predicted that the temperature will cross 40 degrees in the state after the 15th.