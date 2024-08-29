Sorcery practice in Bhubaneswar! Bones found inside locked room in Ravi Talkies area

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an alleged sorcery practice report has come to the fore from Smart City Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The incident has been reported from the Ravi Talkies area of the State Capital City.

According to reports, the sorcery practice rituals were being performed inside a locked room, from where bones and other materials which are normally used by a sorcerer were found from the locked room.

One Prabir Kumar Patra, the house owner, had given the room to his own friend, whom he identified as Charchil Kanungo. Prabir claimed that he gave the room to Kanungo as the latter assured to open an office.

However, Prabir suspected something fishy after noticing smokes emitting from the room and arrival of many girls and women. When he went to inspect, Prabir was surprised to find the practice of sorcery in the house. Kanungo had allegedly dug several holes in the room.

When asked about the practice of black magic, Kanungo allegedly threatened Prabir to keep mum or else he would destroy him though his practice of sorcery.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.