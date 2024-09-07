Sorcerer’s cot searches for missing old man in Odisha’s Boudh district, watch

Advertisement

Boudh: In a rare incident, a sorcerer’s cot was used in a village of Boudh district in Odisha recently to search a missing old man. The incident took place in the Tikarpada village under Baghiapada Police Out Post limits in Boudh Tehsil.

As per reports, an old man was missing from home in Tikarpada village for the last 15 days. The family members lodged missing report in the Police Station. But even after searching for many days he could not be traced out.

Hence, the family members decided to take help of a sorcerer. Accordingly, a sorcerer was called to the village spending reportedly more than Rs. 1 lakh. He arranged a special worship.

In the worship, a cot was offered Dhupa, Deepa, Bhoga etc. and then the sorcerer asked it to search for the old man. Four villagers were holding the four legs of the cot.

While the villagers were witness to this scene, the cot was then carried away here and there in the village to finally stop at the River bank.

Hence, the mission by the sorcerer to search the old man could not be accomplished and he returned from the village.

