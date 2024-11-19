Sonu Nigam to perform in Cuttack Bali Jatra this evening

Cuttack: A musical show, awaits the visitors on the evening of November 19 with celebrity singer Sonu Nigam mesmerising the audience with his melodious voice in the Bali Jatra in Ghadghadia ground of Cuttack.

The 51-year-old singer has lakhs of followers in Odisha itself, with music lovers of all age groups grooving to his tone. The ‘Mo Bopalo’ singer has lent his voice to bhajans (devotional songs), film songs and many others.

He is an excellent mimic and also hosts many award shows. Apart from Sonu Nigam, noted singers like Suresh Wadkar and Piyush Mishra will be among others who will enthrall the audience at the historic Bali Jatra ground with their melodious voice.

Ollywood singer Ruturaj Mohanty is slated to perform on the closing day of Bali Jatra 2024.

For the first time in the history of Bali Jatra, drone shows with 500 drones will be organised. Besides, the visitors will also get the opportunity to enjoy the laser show, said Cuttack Collector & District Magistrate Datatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

He further said that this year, the theme of the Cuttack-in-Cuttack Pavilion on lower Baliyatra ground will be ‘Odia Asmita, Odia Cinema’. Besides, the Green Fire cracker will be put on exhibition.