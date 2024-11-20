Sonu Nigam removes shoes before singing Jagannath Bhajan at Bali Yatra, wins hearts of all; Watch

Cuttack: Undoubtedly Sonu Nigam is a versatile singer of Bellwood who can sing songs of any genre of any language which is he is considered as one of the legends of Indian music industry.

Last evening Sonu Nigam gave enthralled lakhs of people while preforming at the famous Cuttack Bali Yatra last evening. Each and every attendee enjoyed his performance. While thousands of them were shaking dancing to the tunes and songs of Sonu Nigam, uncountable visitors were singing with him.

Apart from singing his everlasting hits from Hindi films, Sonu Nigam, with the demand of the crazy audience, also sang some of the Odia songs for which he has lent his melodies voices decades ago.

However, what surprised one and all is that the versatile singer removed his shoes before singing a popular Jagannath Bhajan -“Nandighosh re tu jibu, mu je kokeire jibi.” He is the one who has originally sang the famous Jagannath Bhajan. It is considered to be an evergreen Bhajan in Odisha.

After singing the Bhajan, Sonu Nigam sang highly popular Odia songs “Puchuki Gali Fashion Bali” and “Toh Akhi Mo Aina”, among many others.

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam’s devotion Lord Jagannath before singing the Bhajan has won hearts of lakhs of people and was highly appreciated by all and sundry. “Hats off to Sonu Nigam. Great respect to Almighty,” said Sahadev Sahoo, one of his fans.

“Sonu Nigam is not a singer he also believes in our culture. What we are that’s why he is away from his shoes while singing. Jay Jagannath,” said another audience named Trinath Satapathy.

Another also person said, “This is not singing this is called a pure conversation between a devotee with his MAHAPRABHU.”