Son kills mother in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident a son allegedly killed his mother in Sundergarh district of Odisha. The chilling incident has taken place in the Tumulia village under Talasara Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased mother has been identified as Sabita Lakra and the accused son has been identified as Biswa Lakra.

As per reports, a son has killed his own biological mother in Sundergarh district. A drunken son beat his mother to death with a stick in an inebriated state.

The crime has reportedly taken place due to family dispute.

After getting information police reached the spot and arrested the accused son and started investigation.