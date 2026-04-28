Son kills father with stick while trying to save mother in Bonai

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Bonai: In a shocking incident from Bonai in Sundargarh district of Odisha, a son allegedly beat his father to death with a stick. The incident took place in Patmunda-Kadamdihi village under Koida police limits, creating panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Pandu Munda. Reports suggest that the accused, Sona Munda, was attempting to kill his mother following a domestic dispute late last night. When his father intervened to save his wife, the accused attacked him brutally with a stick, leading to his death.

The injured mother has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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In a separate incident reported a few days ago from Keonjhar district, a man allegedly killed his wife over a dispute involving money. The accused, Srikant Mahakud of Rugudi Sahi under Banspal block, had sent Rs 12,000 to his wife while working outside. After learning that she had spent Rs 4,000, he attacked and killed her.

Both incidents highlight rising cases of domestic violence in the region.

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