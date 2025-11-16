Son kills father in Odisha’s Ganjam district over allowance money, watch

Advertisement

Kabisuryanagar: A youth allegedly killed his father over allowance money in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Barida (A) village under Kabisuryanagar Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Padmanava Sahu.

As per information, the youth asked his father to give him the allowance money but as the father denied a verbal spat erupted between the two. However, meanwhile the son got agitated and attacked his father by punching blows. As a result the man was killed on the spot.

After getting information, Kabisuryanagar Police rushed to the crime scene and initiated investigation. Police have detained the son while further probe of the case is underway.

