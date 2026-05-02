Son-in-law shot dead by brother-in-laws over land dispute in Kandhamal

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Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-laws at his in-law’s place in Separi village under the Belghar police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

According to reports, the deceased was allegedly lured into a forest on the pretext of hunting and was shot by his brother-in-laws.

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His body was discovered inside the forest. Primary investigation have suggested that he might have been murdered over land dispute.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Belghar police rushed to the site, seized the body and immediately sent it for post-mortem examination. Police is investigating the murder case.

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