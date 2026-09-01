Son-in-law paraded with shoe garland over family dispute in Jajpur

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Jajpur: In an inhumane incident, a son-in-law was forced to wear a shoe garland around his neck and face was smeared with paint and was paraded in the market at Kalyanpur under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur over family dispute.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, following which the Binjharpur police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter, but till now action has been taken against anyone.

As per information, daughter of Niranjan Das from Bairibag village in Kalyanpur Panchayat was married to Anand Das from the Bhadrak area. Following a domestic dispute, Anand’s wife had left home in anger and gone to her parents’ house.

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Later, Anand went to his in-laws’ place to bring his wife back, but an argument with her ensued there as well. Enraged by this, the father-in-law, Niranjan, assaulted his son-in-law, smeared color on his head, made him wear a garland of shoes, and paraded him through the streets. This incident has sparked reactions from various quarters, with widespread condemnation of such an inhumane act.