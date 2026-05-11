Son-in-Law Found Dead at In-Laws’ House; Foul Play Suspected

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Mayurbhanj: A man’s body was recovered from the house of his in-laws on Monday in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The case has been reported from Bhurudia village under Mangobindpur panchayat of Baisinga police limits.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Udala area.

According to reports, the victim had come to stay at his in-laws’ house a few days ago. Family members of the in-laws claimed that he died by suicide on Sunday night.

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However, the deceased’s family has raised suspicion over the death, alleging that he was murdered and the incident was later portrayed as suicide.

On receiving information, Manatri outpost police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.