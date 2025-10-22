Son assaults elderly parents for property in Bhadrak

Advertisement

Chandbali: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple were critically injured after their son attacked them in order to get their property in Talabandha village of Kheranga panchayat here in Bhadrak.

According to sources, the elderly couple were attacked by their son late night. The accused, identified as Manoj Nayak suddenly attacked his father Madhusudan NAyak and mother Madhuri Nayak without any warning. Then he fled from the scene.

The elderly couple were rushed to the nearby hospital in a critical condition after being rescued by the Sarpanch and other villagers. Later they were transferred to a hospital in Cuttack as their health condition worsened.

On being informed, the Mato police has reached the spot and investigating the case.