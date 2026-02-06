Someone has held my son captive: Sarthak Mohapatra’s mother Rasmita

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: There’s a possibility that someone, for ego or other reasons, is holding my son captive, alleged Rasmita Mohapatra, the mother of Sarthak Mohapatra, a 22-year-old merchant navy cadet from Bhadrak, who is missing since February 3, while on duty.

Speaking to ANI, Rasmita Mohapatra, the mother of Sarthak said, “I received the missing person report for Sarthak on the 3rd of February, at 7.30 PM… Around 8.30 PM, he told me that Sarthak was missing. He hadn’t been seen since 8.30 AM in the morning… When asked, they claimed he had not seen since breakfast time in his room, but Sarthak always ate in the dining area, not in his room… On February 4, at 7.40 AM, his captain handed me a missing person’s letter… I suspect foul play. I don’t believe he would have disappeared on his own. There’s a possibility that someone, for ego or other reasons, is holding him captive…”

She adds, “…Yesterday, Captain Dasgupta came and gave us the chief officer’s number. We called him, but he blocked our call. Why did he block it? If they couldn’t give us the information directly, they could have said that our Mumbai office would contact us. When they wanted to contact someone, they contacted my son’s friend… Later, they also blocked his number. I strongly suspect that something bad has happened to my child… My son wouldn’t take the wrong step… I’m requesting the government to put pressure on them. Why haven’t they tracked my son’s mobile phone yet?… We’ve filed an FIR and have written letters to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister…”