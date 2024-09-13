Some places of Odisha likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, check details

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area may develop over the coastal Bangladesh today and hence some places of Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the coming 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted on Friday.

As per the information a low pressure area may develop over coastal Bangladesh which will gradually move in the west-northwest direction, intensify and take the form of depression. As a result, there is a possibility of rain in Odisha till 15th September.

Orange warning has been issued today due to which heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in Kalahandi.

Also, Yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts for heavy rain. Rainfall of 7 to 11 cm may occur in these districts.

Similarly, Orange warning has been issued for three Odisha districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundergarh due to which heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted tomorrow. Also, yellow alert has been issued for 11 Odisha districts for heavy rain tomorrow.