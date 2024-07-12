Soil Conservation Overseer found hanging at office premises in Jajpur

Jajpur: The Soil Conservation Overseer (SCO) in charge of Bari block was found hanging from a tree on the office premises of the Deputy Director of Soil Conservation in Jajpur on Friday.

The deceased SCO has been identified as Suresh Mallik, a native of Ahmedpur in Kendrapar district. He has been working as a overseer at the Soil Conservation office since 2016.

As per reports, the watchman saw Suresh hanging from a tree on the office campus. He immediately informed the police who reached the spot and recovered the body. His bike has been seized from the spot.

The cause of death remains unclear. It is not known whether Suresh committed suicide or was murdered.

Suresh’s family members have been informed about the incident and they have alleged that he has been under pressure and has been killed. Later, the town police launched an investigation about the incident.