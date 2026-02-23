Social security allocation rises to ₹25,208 crore in Odisha’s 2026–27 budget

Advertisement

The Odisha government has allocated ₹25,208 crore to the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) sector in the 2026–27 budget, accounting for 8.1 per cent of the total ₹3.10 lakh crore outlay and about 2.3 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The allocation underscores the state’s continued focus on income protection and welfare support for vulnerable sections.

The investment in social security has witnessed a sharp rise over the past five years. Allocations have increased from ₹6,186 crore in 2022–23 to ₹8,326 crore in 2023–24, rising further to ₹21,301 crore in 2024–25, ₹24,250 crore in 2025–26 (BE), and ₹25,208 crore in 2026–27 (BE). The steady upward trend reflects an expanding fiscal commitment toward pension coverage and direct benefit transfers.

Among major schemes, the Madhubabu Pension for Destitute has received the largest allocation of ₹5,837 crore. The National Old Age Pension to Destitute has been allocated ₹2,122 crore, while ₹822 crore has been earmarked for the Indira Gandhi National Pension scheme. The budget also sets aside ₹253 crore for Winter Allowance and ₹109 crore for Homes for the Aged, highlighting continued emphasis on elderly welfare and social assistance.

The SSEPD department, which administers these programmes, has a total demand-wise allocation of ₹9,610.85 crore for 2026–27. Of this, ₹9,500 crore is directed toward programme expenditure, while ₹110.85 crore has been allocated toward administrative expenditure. The department accounts for about 3.1 per cent of the total state budget among the top spending departments.

In addition to core social security schemes, broader welfare initiatives further strengthen the state’s social safety net. The Subhadra Yojana, with an allocation of ₹10,145 crore, supports women beneficiaries, while the CM KISAN scheme, allocated ₹2,030 crore, provides income assistance to farmers. These initiatives complement pension and disability programmes, expanding the coverage of direct benefit support across different social groups.

The scale and growth of allocations indicate a strategic emphasis on strengthening household income stability while balancing capital and development expenditure. With social security accounting for over eight per cent of total spending, the 2026–27 budget signals Odisha’s continued prioritisation of welfare-driven and inclusive governance.