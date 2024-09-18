So far there is no clue of secret tunnel in Puri Srimandir, ground penetrating radars to be used for survey: Justice Biswanath Rath

Puri: So far there is no clue of secret tunnel in the Puri Srimandir and ground penetrating radars will be used for survey, informed Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the high-level committee, formed by the Odisha government to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar of the temple.

Justice Biswanath Rath gave his statement after the 27-member high-level team led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) came out of the 12th century shrine after conducting the first phase inspection of the Ratna Bhandar as per the approved guidelines (SOP) of the State Government.

“The expert team carried out a preliminary investigation today and during the four-hour inspection which started from 2 PM, they worked hard to do everything what they supposed to do. They took the measurements and dimensions through both laser scanning and physical inspection,” informed Justice Biswanath Rath.

“However, the preliminary inspection remains inconclusive. A final decision regarding the presence of secret tunnel and hidden Ratna Bhandar will be taken only after completing the ground penetration with radars and non-destructive machines,” he added.

The chairman of the high-level committee further said that the team of experts will analyze/review their findings of today and decide what more can be done. The have been asked to complete it at the earlier possible time so that the ASI will take up the Ratna Bhandar repair works.