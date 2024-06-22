Snana niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings has been completed, details here

Puri: The snana niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings has been completed in Puri, the holy city of Odisha, said reports on Saturday. Heavy rain lashed across Puri, the holy city of Odisha. In the rain, the snana jatra rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is underway. The holy bath of the Lord is in progress and the rituals are in progress too. In the rain the devotees have rejoiced and are catching a glimpse of the Lord.

Today is Lord Jagannath’s Deva snana Purnima. The snana mandap bije ritual of the trinities has been completed. Today at 4:30 am, after the morning arati, in between 5 and 7 o’clock, the door was closed flower garlands were placed on the lord and his siblings. First Lord Sudarshan, then Sri Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and finally Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath have consecrated the bath stage or snana mandap.

The divine trinity will bathe in 108 pots of fragrant water atop the snana mandap. Every year, a bath is held in the temple full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which typically falls in the month of June. Usually once a year Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath and his siblings take a bath.

It is worth mentioning here that, Lord Jagannath will bathe in 35 pots of fragrant water. Balabhadra with 33 pots, Goddess Subhadra with 22 pots and Sudarshan with 18 pots. Lakhs of devotees have gathered in Puri to catch a glimpse of the Lord.

