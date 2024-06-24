Snake catcher dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Subernapur district, watch

Birmaharajpur/ Sonepur: In a sad incident, a snake catcher died of snakebite in Subernapur district of Odisha on Monday. He was displaying a king cobra at Birmaharajpur Police Station premises when the snake bit him.

The deceased snake catcher has been identified as Goura Jagadala of Mendhamal village.

As per reports, today Goura visited Champamal village after getting call for catching a cobra snake. He reportedly caught the King Cobra in Champamal village, put it in a plastic jar and was returning Mendhamal village.

On his way to home, he visited Birmaharajpur Police Station for some works. After he finished his work at the Police station, he wanted to display the cobra snake that he had caught. Accordingly, he displayed the snake and when was trying to put the reptile again into the plastic jar, the cobra bit him on his hand.

Soon, police personnel rushed the injured Goura to Sonepur Hospital in the PCR van. However, he succumbed to the snake bite while under treatment at the hospital.

As per reports, Goura, though was not a registered snake catcher, he used to catch snakes after getting calls from people. He used to catch snake on many occasions in the last 15 years. He was not a trained snake catcher. Though he had approached the Forest department for registration as a snake catcher, somehow he was yet to be registered.

Watch the video here:

