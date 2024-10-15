Smart and quick action of RPF rescue missing Assam minor girl from train in Odisha even though her mobile was switched off; here how

Cuttack: The smart and quick action of Cuttack unit Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a missing Assamese minor girl from train in Odisha even though her mobile was switched off.

The Cuttack RPF received information through RPF control registration missing of a 15-year-old girl from Kampur area of Assam.

The Divisional RPF control also shared the mobile location and photographs of the missing girl. On seeing the message IIC RPF CTC analysed the mobile location & it could be noticed that, the location was around “Baralakha” area, Jharkhand.

Further it could be also noticed that, the “Baralakha” area was near “Kandra Jn.”, when IIC RPF CTC tried to make contact with the given mobile number, the same was found switched off.

As the mobile location of the girl has been tracked by the Assam Police at 02.10 PM of 12.10.2024, so IIC RPF CTC analysed the train movement between Purulia & Tata Nagar Jn., which was coming from Assam side & found that, the train No.15630 (Shilghat town- Tambaram) Express was running between Purulia – Tata Nagar section & at the time of mobile location the above train was around “Kandra Jn.” Railway Station.

After calculation the mobile number last location & timing of train No.15630, found both were matching, so it was suspected that the missing girl was available inside the train. Accordingly, the IIC RPF CTC instructed to Officer’s & staff (SI Mayank & others) to check the train on arrival at CTC Railway station.

On the night around -11 PM, the train arrived at CTC Platform No.03 & on it’s arrival the entire coaches were checked by the Officer’s & staff of CTC.

Finally the missing minor girl was rescued from the rear general Coach. During initial enquiry from her it could be noticed that, she was in contact with a boy through social media i.e. Instgram and she was going to stay with him in Chennai.

After reporting of above matter, the Assam Police given “Wireless Message” to all concerned to trace her. After receiving of information reg. rescue of the above minor missing girl, the Kampur Police made contact with the RPF CTC & with the consent of Police & family members, the rescued minor girl produced before CWC as she is minor, after that the rescued missing minor girl kept in “Open Shelter” for further disposal.

On October 15, the rescued minor girl handed over to her family members with initial Police & legal formalities. The Assam Police & family members highly appreciated the dedication & response of RPF.