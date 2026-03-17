SLSWCA Meeting: Odisha clears 23 projects worth Rs 4,500 Crore investment with over 10K jobs

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today cleared as many as 23 projects worth Rs 4,510.65 crore investments which is expected to generate 10,122 job opportunities in the state.

These projects were approved during the 145th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The investments, that cover a broad array of sectors, including wood-based industries, chemicals, apparel and technical textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, manufacturing, aluminium and steel downstream industries, food processing, gemstones and jewellery, infrastructure, IT & ITES, and tourism and hospitality, will be established across 11 districts of the state namely Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendujhar, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

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Here are some of the key approved projects approved during the SLSWCA Meeting today:

In the forest and wood-based sector, Century Plyboards (India) Limited will establish a manufacturing facility in Koraput with an investment of ₹870.82 crore, generating 1,000 employment opportunities and strengthening industrialisation in southern Odisha. In the chemical and green industry sector, Pidilite Industries Limited will set up a manufacturing unit in Balasore with an investment of ₹61 crore, creating 88 jobs. Paradeep Phosphates Limited will setup an Sulphuric Acid Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹425 crore. In the apparel and technical textiles sector, Sonaselection India Limited will establish a garment manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹130 crore, generating 1,858 jobs, while Alphatex Private Limited will set up a technical textile unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹180 crore, creating 1,050 employment opportunities. These projects are expected to significantly boost labour-intensive manufacturing. In the pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector, Alteus Life Limited will establish a pharmaceutical unit in Cuttack with an investment of ₹236.90 crore, generating 549 jobs. Shreeji Imaging & Diagnostic Centre Private Limited will set up a specialised medical facility in Khordha, strengthening advanced healthcare infrastructure. In the manufacturing and engineering sector, Nipha Limited will establish an agricultural equipment manufacturing facility in Khordha with an investment of ₹164 crore, generating 300 jobs. In the aluminium downstream Odisha Special Grade Alumina Ltd will set up a manufacturing unit in Koraput. In the steel and metal downstream sectors, key projects include Scan Steels Limited and Llenroc Ventures in Sundargarh, alongside a major expansion by Siddhiriddhi International Private Limited in Keonjhar with an investment of ₹610 crore, generating 1,500 jobs, further strengthening the State’s core industrial base. Additionally, Sundar Steel Industries will establish a scrap processing unit in Cuttack, promoting resource efficiency and sustainable industrial practices Navprakriti Green Energies Private Limited will establish a metal extraction facility in Balasore with an investment of ₹105 crore, generating 540 jobs, strengthening the position of state as Metal hub of the nation. In the electrical equipment sector, Abhisek Contech (India) Private Limited will establish a manufacturing unit in Khordha, contributing to infrastructure and power sector value chains. In the food processing sector, Coastal Biotech Private Limited will set up an agro-processing unit in Kalahandi with an investment of ₹350 crore, generating 500 employment opportunities and boosting rural industrialisation. In the gemstones and jewellery sector, Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Private Limited will expand its facility in Khordha with an investment of ₹243.50 crore, strengthening Odisha’s footprint in high-value manufacturing. In the infrastructure sector, Chalah Infratech Private Limited will develop a logistics park in Sambalpur with an investment of ₹174.10 crore, enhancing supply chain efficiency. In the IT & ITES sector, PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP will establish a technology delivery centre in Khordha with an investment of ₹60 crore, creating 640 high-skilled jobs and reinforcing Odisha’s growing digital economy. In the tourism and hospitality sector, multiple projects across Koraput, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, and Puri will enhance tourism infrastructure and generate substantial employment, further strengthening the services sector.

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