SLSWCA clears Rs 4,352.87 Cr for new industrial projects with 7815 job opportunities

Bhubaneswar: The 142nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved a total of 20 projects with a total investment of Rs 4,352.87 crore.

According to reports, these 20 projects which will be implemented across 11 districts of the State are expected to generate 7,815 employment opportunities in sectors such as Chemicals, Electronics, Aluminium, Tourism, Infrastructure, IT Services, Power & Renewable Energy, and Food Processing.

Check the list of the 20 projects which the SLSWCA cleared today:

PT Works Private Limited in Jagatsinghpur Greatlane Surveillance Systems in Khurda NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited in Sundargarh Nirmal Wires Private Limited in Khurda SR Dynamics in Khurda Satpada Regal Paradise Limited in Puri Mid-East in Koraput RKD Hotels Private Limited in Puri Srikrishna Estates and Construction Pvt Ltd in Puri Matarani Resources Private Limited in Jharsuguda Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited in Keonjhar Synomac Technologies Private Limited in Jajpur Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited in Angul Technoshrine Infosolutions. Private Limited in Khurda Annantham Solar Energies Pvt Ltd in Dhenkanal Godavari Commodities in Angul Shree Jagannath. Carriers Pvt Ltd in Jajpur Mount Everest Breweries Limited in Khurda Premier Greenchem Private Limited in Sambalpur INEX Renewables Pvt Ltd in Khurda