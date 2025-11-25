SLSWCA clears Rs 4,352.87 Cr for new industrial projects with 7815 job opportunities

The 142nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved a total of 20 projects with a total investment of Rs 4,352.87 crore.

By Subadh Nayak
SLSWCA

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 142nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, approved a total of 20 projects with a total investment of Rs 4,352.87 crore.

According to reports, these 20 projects which will be implemented across 11 districts of the State are expected to generate 7,815 employment opportunities in sectors such as Chemicals, Electronics, Aluminium, Tourism, Infrastructure, IT Services, Power & Renewable Energy, and Food Processing.

Advertisement

Check the list of the 20 projects which the SLSWCA cleared today:

  1. PT Works Private Limited in Jagatsinghpur
  2. Greatlane Surveillance Systems in Khurda
  3. NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited in Sundargarh
  4. Nirmal Wires Private Limited in Khurda
  5. SR Dynamics in Khurda
  6. Satpada Regal Paradise Limited in Puri
  7. Mid-East in Koraput
  8. RKD Hotels Private Limited in Puri
  9. Srikrishna Estates and Construction Pvt Ltd in Puri
  10. Matarani Resources Private Limited in Jharsuguda
  11. Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited in Keonjhar
  12. Synomac Technologies Private Limited in Jajpur
  13. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited in Angul
  14. Technoshrine Infosolutions. Private Limited in Khurda
  15. Annantham Solar Energies Pvt Ltd in Dhenkanal
  16. Godavari Commodities in Angul
  17. Shree Jagannath. Carriers Pvt Ltd in Jajpur
  18. Mount Everest Breweries Limited in Khurda
  19. Premier Greenchem Private Limited in Sambalpur
  20. INEX Renewables Pvt Ltd in Khurda
Also Read: Bhubaneswar To Become Mega Tech City Of Eastern Region Of The Country: Odisha CM

Advertisement

x