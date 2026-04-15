Slot Booking for Lord Jagannath Darshan in Puri Likely to Begin Soon: Law Minister, watch

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Puri: Darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, is set to become easier as the state government plans to introduce slot-based darshan, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday.

Plans are underway to run both queue-based and slot-booking systems for darshan of the deities at the temple. Arrangements are being made to enable devotees to have darshan of Lord Jagannath at a specific time through slot booking. Devotees with booked slots will visit the shrine through a special holding area, the minister said.

The slot-booking darshan system will first be implemented on an experimental basis. Discussions have already been held with the temple administration in this regard, he added.

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Law Minister Harichandan further said that a final decision on slot booking darshan will be taken after discussions in the temple managing committee.

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